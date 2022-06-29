Vernon County Museum Notes

The annual Marcia Andrew Strawberry Shortcake Social is coming up in just a few days! The social will be held on Monday, July 4, from 1 to 5 p.m. at the historic Sherry-Butt House, 795 N. Main St. in Viroqua. For $6 you will receive strawberry shortcake and a beverage, plus admission to the house for a tour, with proceeds benefiting the Vernon County Historical Society. Musical entertainment outside on the lawn will begin at 1 p.m. with the Viroqua Community Band followed by the Spunky Bumpkins.

Later that same week, on Saturday, July 9, the Vernon County Museum will host its first Swift Night Out. The museum’s large chimney is an attractive place for hundreds of chimney swifts to roost at night. This event will take place outside in the museum’s parking lot, so we can all observe the birds.

The evening will begin at 8 p.m. with a brief talk about chimney swifts by Barb Duerksen of the Wisconsin Society of Ornithology. Then, between 8:30 and 9 p.m., we’ll watch the swifts return to roost in the chimney. Popcorn will be available for purchase. Bring a lawn chair to sit on. And during the whole month of July, watch for our chimney swift display in the “community window” just south of Citizens First Bank on Main Street in Viroqua.

Also throughout July, come visit the “See Viroqua” exhibit at the museum. The Viroqua Chamber Main Street recently commissioned six local artists to create five posters about Viroqua, based on the Works Progress Administration’s “See America” posters of the late 1930’s and early 1940s.

These five original posters and the artist biographies will be on view in the museum’s first-floor, handicapped-accessible, air-conditioned conference room during July. Plus, we are pairing museum objects with each poster, bringing certain elements of the art to life.

For instance, Kathie Wheeler’s artwork featuring bicycles will be complemented by bicycle-related artifacts, including Section 5 of the Bicycle Road Map of Wisconsin, which features Vernon County and surrounding counties. The Bicycle Road Map was created in 1897 and was published by the Wisconsin Division of the League of American Wheelmen. It covers the state of Wisconsin in 12 different sections, each section devoted to several contiguous counties.

These maps showed the best bicycle routes in Wisconsin in the late 1890s, when “wheel fever” gripped the state and everyone was obsessed with bicycles. The map’s key indicates which roads were level, hilly, or very hilly, and which were good, medium, or bad. The museum is fortunate to have most of these Wisconsin section maps in its collection.

The “See Viroqua” exhibit will be open during regular museum hours. Museum hours for the summer are Monday through Friday, noon to 4 p.m., and Saturday, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

