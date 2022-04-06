Vernon County Museum Notes

PERSI will be the subject of the next genealogy class, to be held at the museum on Thursday, April 14, at 10 a.m. What is PERSI, you ask? The letters stand for Periodical (PER) Source (S) Index (I). Periodicals are magazines, journals, newsletters, etc., that are produced periodically, such as once a week, twice a month, or four times a year. PERSI helps you to find genealogy and local history articles on topics that you are interested in from a wide variety of periodicals.

This index is produced by the staff of The Genealogy Center of the Allen County Public Library in Fort Wayne, Indiana. Our own Vernon County Historical Society newsletter is collected by The Genealogy Center as one of their periodicals. You can view PERSI online from the following website: https://www.genealogycenter.info/persi/

The Genealogy Center at the Allen County Public Library describes itself as “the second largest family research center in the United States. Visitors from across the country and around the world rely on the Genealogy Center for its international collection of physical resources; free access to numerous databases; and knowledgeable staff.”

Learn more about how to use PERSI and what you can find out about your own family from it by attending the genealogy class at the museum on Thursday, April 14, at 10 a.m. Teacher Karen Sherry will lead this class. All genealogy classes are $5 for non-members, and free for members of the Vernon County Historical Society. New students are always welcome.

Looking ahead to next month, the museum is pleased to announce that it will host the Wisconsin Historical Society’s traveling exhibit, “Great Lakes Small Streams: How Water Shapes Wisconsin,” from May 2 to 27. The Great Lakes region is home to one of the largest freshwater resources on the planet. That water shapes the landscape, history, and communities of our state. This exhibit explores our state’s long relationship with water and the impact we have had on our vast waterways. Our museum’s own Vernon County water exhibit, “Drops of Water,” continues to be on display.

The museum is now on its springtime hours. For the months of April and May, we’ll be open to the public from Monday through Friday, noon to 4 p.m., or by appointment. To make an appointment, contact us at 608-637-7396, or museum@vernoncountyhistory.org.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0