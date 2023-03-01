“In southwestern Wisconsin, tobacco has assumed a symbolic significance as a marker of rural Norwegian-American ethnic identification.” Researchers Robert Ibarra and Arnold Strickon asserted this in their 1989 scholarly article, “The Norwegian-American Dairy-Tobacco Strategy in Southwestern Wisconsin.”

You can learn more about Norwegians and tobacco at our next free public program, which will be held on Tuesday, March 7, at 7 p.m. at the museum. Historian and retired Lutheran pastor Glenn Borreson will speak on the topic of “The Norwegian Crop: Tobacco Raising in Wisconsin.”

Glenn writes that, “Long before the days of anti-smoking campaigns, tobacco raising was not only a matter of Norwegian pride in some Wisconsin communities, but also a crop that enabled immigrants to make hard-to-come-by cash, and their descendants to thrive or at least survive on the farm. (Tobacco raising was in Glenn’s own family for five generations.) Norwegians adopted the crop early in their arrival in Wisconsin and made two areas in the state’s south and southwest mainstays of tobacco raising for decades before the business went up in smoke.”

He describes himself as “a retired Lutheran pastor, ordained in 1971 in North Beaver Creek Lutheran Church, rural Ettrick, Wisconsin. A graduate of Luther College, Decorah, Iowa, and Luther Seminary, St. Paul, Minnesota, he has served congregations in Decorah, Iowa, and in South Wayne, Elroy, Mauston, and Holmen, Wisconsin. After he retired, he began researching his family history, a move that led to preparing and presenting programs on his Norwegian-American heritage.” Glenn and his wife Mary live in Holmen.

Come to learn more about tobacco farming in Vernon County and to share your own stories at this event on March 7. Thank you to Driftless Books and Music for sponsoring the program. The event will be held in the museum’s first-floor, wheelchair-accessible conference room. Currently on display in the conference room are several tobacco-related artifacts including a miniature model of a tobacco wagon, and a 1952 map of “Tobacco Growing Districts of the U.S.” Copies of the tobacco farming article mentioned above will be available for sale.

The next meeting of the genealogy class will be held on Thursday, March 9, at 10 a.m. at the museum. Teacher Karen Sherry will talk about naming practices, and how these practices can affect your family history research. Maybe your family tree contains a lot of people with the same name, or maybe your family had a tradition of giving the name of a deceased child to the next child born in the family. Learn more about names at the March 9 class.

New students are always welcome to join the genealogy class. Vernon County Historical Society members attend for free, and non-members are asked to pay $5.