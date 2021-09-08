Vernon County Museum Notes

Moses Decker and two of his sons, Solomon and Reasoner, were the first men to settle the village of Deckerville, now known as Viroqua, in 1846. The family of Rufus and Martha (Hillyer) Dunlap were the second to arrive in August 1849. Along with their personal belongings, they brought along with them a stock of goods to sell. Rufus, Martha and their young family traveled from Ohio to Racine, Wisconsin in 1840. He later maintained property in Oshkosh while living in Waupun where he was a tavern keeper. Before arriving in Viroqua, the family lived in Verona, Dane County for three years. Their children which now numbered eight, from age 1 to 16, were the only children in the new settlement of Deckerville except for Reasoner Decker, age 16. The Dunlaps had a total of 11 children, three born after their arrival to Viroqua.

In 1850, Dunlap purchased two acres of land, which is now the corner of East Decker and South Main. This is the current location of Viroqua City Hall. On this property he erected a log building in which he operated the first hotel and the first store until his death. He kept a stock of dry goods, groceries and household goods. In November1851, Dunlap was admitted to the bar but never practiced law. Sadly, Dunlap passed away on April 20, 1855 at the age of 41.