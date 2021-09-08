Vernon County Museum Notes

Moses Decker and two of his sons, Solomon and Reasoner, were the first men to settle the village of Deckerville, now known as Viroqua, in 1846. The family of Rufus and Martha (Hillyer) Dunlap were the second to arrive in August 1849. Along with their personal belongings, they brought along with them a stock of goods to sell. Rufus, Martha and their young family traveled from Ohio to Racine, Wisconsin in 1840. He later maintained property in Oshkosh while living in Waupun where he was a tavern keeper. Before arriving in Viroqua, the family lived in Verona, Dane County for three years. Their children which now numbered eight, from age 1 to 16, were the only children in the new settlement of Deckerville except for Reasoner Decker, age 16. The Dunlaps had a total of 11 children, three born after their arrival to Viroqua.
In 1850, Dunlap purchased two acres of land, which is now the corner of East Decker and South Main. This is the current location of Viroqua City Hall. On this property he erected a log building in which he operated the first hotel and the first store until his death. He kept a stock of dry goods, groceries and household goods. In November1851, Dunlap was admitted to the bar but never practiced law. Sadly, Dunlap passed away on April 20, 1855 at the age of 41.
After the hotel was deconstructed for use in the construction of a barn, the Dunlap’s oldest son, Daniel Hillyer “Hillyer” and his mother Martha erected a new building, two stories high, to be used as a hotel. Later Hillyer’s brother Warren owned the hotel and was succeeded by Charles Skippens, who, coincidentally married Martha Dunlap in 1859. There were various owners of the hotel until the hotel was destroyed by fire in 1909.
Of all the Dunlap children, only Warren remained in Viroqua. In addition to being a hotel keeper and merchant, Warren ran a stage line with a herd of 50 horses. He drove a daily stage from Viroqua to Sparta and carried mail from Viroqua and La Crosse as a young man. Warren also served as constable, deputy sheriff and coroner. In 1856, he married Martha Owen, who was born in New York and settled in Viroqua with her parents Milton and Betsy Owen in 1854. The Dunlaps had seven children, Carson, Elmer, Stella, Blanche, Bernice, Bert and Cora. Cora died in 1859 as an infant and is buried in Viroqua’s Pioneer Cemetery. Their remaining children all lived elsewhere and only daughter Blanche, who married Sam Gore was buried locally, in the Viola Cemetery.
After Martha’s death in 1901, Warren married Mrs. Florence Chapman on Oct. 1, 1905. She was the daughter of Andrew and Mary Niles and widow of Richard A. Chapman. Warren passed away in 1916 while Florence passed away in 1961. All are buried in the Viroqua Cemetery. Dunlap Street is the last connection to this pioneer family.
