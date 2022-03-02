Vernon County Museum Notes

The next meeting of the genealogy class will be Thursday, March 10, at 10 a.m., at the museum. Teacher Karen Sherry will talk about genealogy resources available from the Digital Public Library of America and from the National Archives. Classes are free for members of the Vernon County Historical Society, and $5 for non-members. New students are always welcome.

If you’ve ever followed the Black Hawk Trail through Vernon County, driving from one stone marker to the next across the county’s southwestern corner, then you might remember that the last marker is on Battle Island. The top of the marker recalls what happened there on Aug. 1, 1832, when Black Hawk and his band waved a white flag to the passing steamer “Warrior” and were shot at. More information about the tragic end of the Black Hawk War can be found in many places, including in an exhibit at the museum, in the museum’s archives, on our website, and in the trail brochure.

But the bottom of that same stone marker tells a completely different story, a story about the same place but about a different time and a different person. The bottom of the marker reads, “Here lived Nora Spaulding, who in October 1904 rode an unbroken colt to Victory at 2AM and saved a limited train from going thru a burned culvert.” C.V. Porter, who created the stone markers, thought this act of heroism so important that he added it on beneath the words about Black Hawk.

In honor of Women’s History Month, celebrated every year in March, I’d like to take a closer look at Nora. I have found a couple different versions of the story of how she saved the train, plus a lot of sometimes conflicting information about her life from census records, vital records, and other sources. This is the detective work of historical research, collecting scraps of data and trying to fit them together to better understand a whole picture.

At the time of this incident, Nora was a young mother of five children living on a farm between the Burlington railroad tracks and the Mississippi River, one mile south of the village of Victory. She had already had an adventurous life. Born near the Mississippi River in the state of Missouri in 1877, Nora Prather followed a boat worker up the river and then married him in Vernon County in 1891, when she was only 14. Nora and her husband Horace Spaulding settled near the head of Battle Island, and raised their children Clarice, Leslie, Ruby, Bert, and Walter.

On that fateful night in October 1904, she was awakened by noise, and soon discovered that a nearby bridge was on fire. Horace was not at home, and their children were too young to be much help. Nora needed to get to Victory in a hurry to alert a railroad employee before the next train came through the culvert, which she knew would be soon. Her only transportation was a colt that she had recently purchased but had not yet ridden. So, she ran to the stable, threw a bridle on the unbroken colt, and managed to ride him to Victory.

What happened next? How did she save the train? Tune in next week to find out….

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0