Vernon County Museum Notes

Summer is a season for being outside, spending time in the water, paddling a canoe. I am reminded of this whenever I walk past the “Drops of Water” exhibit here at the museum. In the exhibit is one of the more unusual objects in our museum’s collection, a small model canoe, really more of a canoe-shaped basket. It is made of bark and decorated with black ash splints.

The canoe was donated by Thelma Morterud Showen, who was born in Bloomingdale in 1900. It was purchased from the Ho-Chunk who camped near Bloomingdale during the summers in the early 1900s. They fished, hunted ginseng, and picked berries while at their summer encampments, and made baskets to sell to locals and tourists.

I often wondered about this object until I found a reference to something that sounds just like it. In the 1994 book, “An Eagle Blessed Our Home,” written by Muriel Blackdeer of Brice Prairie, she writes that Ho-Chunk “families living near water are referred to as neo quah de a shea, meaning “living on a big river.” These families have a small birch bark canoe hanging on their wall that either holds a bouquet of bittersweet or is just a decoration. This symbol is believed to keep the home safe from the waters.”