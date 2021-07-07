Vernon County Museum Notes

Summer is a season for being outside, spending time in the water, paddling a canoe. I am reminded of this whenever I walk past the “Drops of Water” exhibit here at the museum. In the exhibit is one of the more unusual objects in our museum’s collection, a small model canoe, really more of a canoe-shaped basket. It is made of bark and decorated with black ash splints.
The canoe was donated by Thelma Morterud Showen, who was born in Bloomingdale in 1900. It was purchased from the Ho-Chunk who camped near Bloomingdale during the summers in the early 1900s. They fished, hunted ginseng, and picked berries while at their summer encampments, and made baskets to sell to locals and tourists.
I often wondered about this object until I found a reference to something that sounds just like it. In the 1994 book, “An Eagle Blessed Our Home,” written by Muriel Blackdeer of Brice Prairie, she writes that Ho-Chunk “families living near water are referred to as neo quah de a shea, meaning “living on a big river.” These families have a small birch bark canoe hanging on their wall that either holds a bouquet of bittersweet or is just a decoration. This symbol is believed to keep the home safe from the waters.”
I like this object because it tells so many stories. One story is of early transportation in this area, of the time when rivers were the highways and canoes were the vehicles. Another story is of the Ho-Chunk tradition of basket-making and selling. And the little canoe reminds us that flooding is a frequent threat in this region.
Come see the water exhibit during regular museum hours, which in the summer are Monday through Friday, noon to 4 p.m., and Saturday, 10 a.m. to 2p.m.
The Stitching for Suffrage silent auction has been extended through Saturday, July 10. Make bids on any of the 50 beautiful homemade items that have been knit, crocheted, or stitched, including hats, scarves, blankets, towels, and washcloths. Money raised will benefit the Vernon County Historical Society. The auction has been set up in the conference room at the museum.
Bids can be placed during regular museum hours until 2 p.m. on July 10. On Monday, July 12, the museum will contact people with the winning bids. All items must be picked up and paid for (or arrangements made with the museum) by 4 p.m. on Friday, July 16. For any items not claimed by that time, the winning bid will go to the second highest bid and the museum will contact that person.
Also on July 12 the museum staff will draw the winners of the four gift certificates from the names of people who donated items. Many thanks to Ewetopia and the Quilt Basket for the gift certificates.