Vernon County Museum Notes

With the pandemic situation slowly improving in our area, we are planning a couple of in-person programs for this spring. So, mark your calendars: on Tuesday, March 1, at 7 p.m., La Farge historian Brad Steinmetz will present a program about the history of the La Farge dam and the protests surrounding it. Brad has written an entire book on the subject, “That Dam History: The Story of the La Farge Dam Project,” and has lots of tales to tell. This event will be held in the museum’s first-floor conference room, and everyone is welcome to attend.

A few weeks ago in this column we briefly looked at the founding of the Vernon County Health Department 100 years ago, in December of 1921, and at the story of the first county nurse, Palma Grahn. Palma had a column in the local newspaper, much like this one, in which she talked about her work. In the Feb. 15, 1922, edition of the Vernon County Censor, the “County Nurse Department” column described her first month of county nursing.

In January of 1922, Palma had visited 25 school rooms in 11 schools, including Colonel May, Dell, Eastman, Lower Weister, Morning Star, Seas Branch, and Valley Schools. She had inspected 567 schoolchildren for health defects, and had found that 514 of those children did indeed have “defects”, mainly poor teeth. She had also given 21 health talks for children.

The nurse urged every school to have a health chart listing each child’s name, and to award points to the children as they met various standards. The standards included cleaning the hands, face, neck, and ears every day, and brushing the teeth two times every day. Each child was also expected to have one bath per week – I think some modern children would be happy to have just one weekly bath! And they were expected to drink two glasses of milk every day unless allergic.

Finally, children were awarded points for sleeping with the windows open, an idea that became very popular during the global flu epidemic of 1918-1919. Many dwellings built in the 1920s have radiators under the windows so that cold air blowing through the open windows in the winter would be warmed as it went over the radiators and entered the rooms. The fresh air was intended to prevent the spread of disease.

You can learn more about the county nurse, the La Farge dam, and many other local history topics by visiting the museum and its archives. Winter hours are Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday, from noon to 4 p.m., or by appointment.

