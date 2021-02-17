Vernon County Museum Notes

February is Black History Month, and here in Vernon County, we often look at the Cheyenne Valley community of 100-plus years ago when we talk about Black history. A state historical marker in Hillsboro describes Cheyenne Valley as the home of “Wisconsin’s largest rural African American settlement in the 19th century.”

Over the years a number of stories about Cheyenne Valley people have been told here in this column, and I thought that today it would be useful to look more closely at exactly where the place is.

Cheyenne Valley is an area in the northeast of the county between Ontario and Hillsboro, in the western part of Town of Forest along and around Highway 33. The valley appears by name on a 1928 topographic map of Vernon County. Today the name “Cheyenne” is attached to a little road branching off south of Hwy. 33 in Section 20.

I don’t think anyone knows why the valley is called “Cheyenne,” and there is no apparent connection with anyone from the Cheyenne tribe. Centuries ago the Cheyenne people lived in what is now Minnesota, before they were pushed west and south onto the plains. Today the Northern Cheyenne live in Montana, and the Southern Cheyenne live in Oklahoma.