Vernon County Museum Notes

Summer hours will soon begin at the Vernon County Museum. Starting June 1, the museum’s public hours will be Monday through Friday, noon to 4 p.m., and Saturday, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Be sure to take advantage of the weekend hours, which only happen in the summer.

Until June 1, the museum will continue to be on spring hours, which are Monday through Friday, noon to 4 p.m. Note that the museum will be closed on Monday, May 30, for the Memorial Day holiday.

The Wisconsin Historical Society’s traveling exhibit, “Great Lakes Small Streams: How Water Shapes Wisconsin,” continues on display at the museum for just two more weeks, through Friday, May 27. Maps and photographs supplement the histories of Wisconsin’s waterways, drinking water, water conservation projects, and more.

Our own Vernon County water exhibit, “Drops of Water,” complements the traveling exhibit with local water-related objects. An old bamboo fishing pole of the type used by many local people years ago is on display, as is a wooden fish carved by Roger Hatlem and painted by Miriam Hatlem of Viroqua.

In a glass case is Swan Neperud’s account book for the Coon Valley Mill, covering the years 1881-1887, as an example of water as a power source. The Coon Valley Mill was built on Coon Creek, and the flowing water powered the mill’s equipment. The mill was used to saw lumber, grind flour and feed and barley, and card wool.

Activity sheets for kids of all ages are available to take home on your way out of the exhibit, including a brook trout coloring page, instructions on how to make a toy boat, and a word search of Mississippi River terms. All exhibits are open during regular museum hours, or at other times by appointment – call 608-637-7396 to schedule an appointment.

The Sherry-Butt House, the historic home at 795 N. Main St. in Viroqua, is gearing up for the summer season. The house is open for tours from 1 to 5 p.m. on Saturdays and Sundays from Memorial Day weekend in May through Labor Day weekend in September.

We are always looking for new volunteers to serve as “hosts” at the House during summer weekends. If you would like to learn more about this volunteer opportunity, be sure to attend the Sherry-Butt House host orientation on Saturday, May 21, at 10 a.m. Orientation will last about one hour.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0