Floods and the threat of floods have been with us here in Vernon County all spring and early summer. Flooding has long been a part of life in this region, but it has become more extreme in recent years. The Driftless Writing Center, in partnership with several other organizations including our Vernon County Historical Society, continues to collect flood stories from local people.
Why share your flood story? The Driftless Writing Center offers these reasons: “To see that your individual experience is part of a bigger picture. To reflect on what you’ve experienced and what you need going forward. To help our communities make smarter plans to prevent future flooding – plans that take the interests of local residents into account. To educate local, state, and national decision makers about what our region needs to survive and prosper in the face of increasingly variable weather. To document our area’s unique history and way of life for your neighbors and future generations.”
The next story collection dates in Vernon County are Thursday, June 20, from 3-5 p.m., at the Readstown Public Library, and Thursday, June 27, from 6:30-8:30 p.m., again at the Readstown Public Library. Just show up, and someone will help you record your story. Recording options include writing, audio, or video, whichever you are comfortable with. Learn more about the project at wisconsinfloodstories.org. (You can also submit a written story through this website.)
July 4 will soon be here. Are you making plans for the Independence Day holiday? Be sure to include the Marcia Andrew Memorial Strawberry Shortcake Social at the historic Sherry-Butt House, located at 795 N. Main St. in Viroqua. This community event is held on the hgouse’s beautiful green lawn every year on July 4, from 1-5 p.m., with music starting at 2 p.m.
Admission is $5 each and includes homemade strawberry shortcake, vanilla frozen custard, coffee or lemonade, musical entertainment, and a tour of the house, which was built in 1870. All proceeds benefit the Vernon County Historical Society.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.