Vernon County Museum Notes

Time is running out to enter the Vernon County Historical Society’s 2019 sweepstakes. Tickets are available at the museum. The drawing will be held on Wednesday, Dec. 18, around noon. Five cash prizes will be won by the lucky few.
The genealogy class is on winter break for the months of December and January. The class will start up again in February. Classes are held at 10 a.m. at the museum on the second Thursday of each month, February through November. New students are always welcome.
Winter is a good time to work on genealogy at home, to put your notes in order and to make a list of gaps to fill in. It’s also a good time to visit reference libraries close to home, including the one at the museum. The museum’s research room has lots of resources for doing genealogy, specifically for those with European and American ancestors, and especially for those with Vernon County ancestors.
One of the research room’s assets is the large number of Norwegian genealogy reference books available for use. Recently we were given several volumes of “bygde” books from the collection of the late Madeline Anderson. “Bygde” books are Norwegian local history books, written in Norwegian about small localities in Norway. These books often contain genealogical information.
The new “bygde” books focus on Feiring, Fron, Hurdal, Sogndal, and Vik in Sogn. Also in this new collection are several church record books about the 19th-century congregations in Oyer-Tretten.
Stop by to use the genealogy resources whenever the museum is open. Winter hours are Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday, noon-4 p.m., or by appointment. To make an appointment, call the museum at 637-7396, or send us an email at museum@vernoncountyhistory.org
The museum will be closed to the public for the week of Christmas (Dec. 22-28), but still open by appointment. If you have family or friends visiting for the holiday, and want to bring them in to do research or to tour the exhibits, please contact the museum by Dec. 18 to make an appointment. The museum will also be closed on New Year’s Day, Jan. 1.