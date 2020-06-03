Vernon County Museum Notes

Graduation ceremonies for many students were cancelled this year, replaced with other celebrations like yard signs and car parades. In the midst of this unusual graduation season, we here at the museum have been thinking about a graduation ceremony that happened 100 years ago – for the first class of students to graduate from the new Vernon County Normal School building, which is now the home of the museum.
The Normal School was built in 1919, and we celebrated its centennial last year. This year we want to remember that many of the first students to walk through these doors graduated on June 11, 1920. The graduation “exercises” were held two blocks away at the Methodist Episcopal Church (now Viroqua United Methodist), which also had a newish building, one constructed in 1914.
Schools today often have official school colors, and graduating classes will often choose a class flower and a motto. The Normal School of a century ago was no different – the school’s colors at that time were maroon and gold, and the Class of 1920 chose the American Beauty rose as its class flower.
The class motto was, “The elevator to success is not running – take the stairs," which we here at the museum find especially funny in light of our fairly new elevator. I wonder if the Normal School students of 100 years ago grumbled about all the stairs, and wished that an elevator had been part of the original construction plans?
The school’s faculty in that spring of 1920 was entirely female, because the school had a female principal for the only time in its history. The principal was Grace Dinsdale, with Nell Mahoney as the assistant principal. Ida Opperud was the Domestic Science teacher, and Phoebe Gross the Model School teacher.
Male principal A.E. Smith had resigned in January, and the next male principal, A.W. Zellmer, was not hired until after graduation. So from January through June of 1920, Grace Dinsdale served as principal, and had the honor of overseeing the first class to graduate from the new Normal School building. It was she who presented the diplomas at the graduation exercises.
Twenty-eight young women received their Vernon County Normal School diplomas 100 years ago, and next week we’ll look at those students and their teaching careers.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!