Vernon County Museum Notes

Vernon County was once the home of over 150 country schools. For decades, the Vernon County Museum has collected all types of information on these schools including photographs, histories, student and teacher memories and records. We have also featured exhibits in what is called our “Alumni Room,” a room dedicated to education in Vernon County. Recently, a new exhibit has been put on display about Van Wagner School, located in the town of Franklin and named for Felix Van Wagner, on whose land the school was built.

Children attended school in this district as early as 1867. A new wood frame school house was erected in 1870, but sadly destroyed by a tornado in 1933. Fortunately, school was not in session at the time. Later that year, a new brick school was opened to students and it remains today as a private residence. This brick structure was solidly built with 12-inch veneer and brick walls. It featured a full basement with a gymnasium, toilets and a modern heating system. The students also had the use of a library with built-in bookcases.

The school closed in 1962 due to district consolidation and the students were transferred to Liberty Pole School.

The museum archives contains many photographs and memories of Van Wagner School, many donated by former students. Visitors are welcome to view these and any other Vernon County school records anytime the museum is open. Current hours are Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday, noon to 4 p.m., or by appointment. Please feel free to call 608-637-7396 or contact us by email at museum@vernoncountyhistory.org to make an appointment.

A new book published at the end of 2021 entitled “Country Schoolhouses of Vernon County, Wisconsin” is available for purchase. The cost is $20. One page is dedicated to each school and before and after photographs are featured if available. A general history of schools in our county and a countywide map showing the location of all the schools is included.

You can purchase a book several ways. Stop in, give us a call at the number above or go to our website, vernoncountyhistory.org to place an order to be sent to you.

