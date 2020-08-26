Vernon County Museum Notes

Summer is coming to an end, and the museum’s hours will soon be changing. Beginning on Sept. 1, the museum will be open Monday through Friday, from noon to 4 p.m. These autumn hours will last through the months of September and October. As always, the museum is also open by appointment – call 637-7396, or email us at museum@vernoncountyhistory.org.
The Sherry-Butt House will continue to be open weekends, 1 to 5 p.m., through Labor Day weekend, including Labor Day Monday, Sept. 7. After that it will be open by appointment only throughout the fall, until it is closed for the winter.
The Vernon County Historical Society will hold a fundraising grill-out at Nelson Agri-Center in Viroqua on Saturday, Aug. 29, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. We’ll be selling hamburgers, cheeseburgers, bratwurst, hot dogs, and water – a classic summertime menu. Food handlers will wear masks and gloves and will clean surfaces frequently, and order-takers will sit behind Plexiglas while also wearing masks and gloves.
A very special theatrical video presentation is now available on our website, vernoncountyhistory.org. The VCHS partnered with the Viroqua Community Theatre to produce “Failure is Impossible” for the 100th anniversary of the passage of the 19th Amendment. The script was provided by the National Archives, and the production was directed by Pam Kalinosky. The cast includes Karen Dahl, Erica Howe, Brian Lyle, and Rebecca Palmer, with musical accompaniment by Jacinta Henden and Tara Lyons.
Work on our Vernon County rural schools project continues. Thank you to everyone who has provided additional information and photos. Now we have a few more questions: What happened to the following school buildings after the schools were closed forever? And are these buildings still standing?
The schools are Baker School, town of Harmony; Cheyenne School, town of Forest; Esofea School, town of Jefferson; Harmony (a.k.a. South Creek) School and Hickory Ridge School, both in town of Genoa; Lower Chipmunk School, town of Hamburg; and Lyster School, town of Viroqua. Please contact the museum if you know what happened to these school buildings.
