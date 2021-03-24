Vernon County Museum Notes

In celebration of Women’s History Month, this March we have been looking at the lives of working women in Vernon County, and specifically at the work life of Elizabeth Harris Stoda. She was born in Manning in 1883, and died in Viroqua in 1984. At the age of 92, she wrote her autobiography, filled with tales of hard work. So far we have looked at her youth and her early married life, and today we’ll conclude her story.

Elizabeth’s marriage with Jack Stoda gradually deteriorated, and in 1920 they were divorced. With four growing children, Elizabeth needed to work now more than ever: “The years from 1920 to 1924 were very hard financially. I was earning $20.00 a week “sizing” tobacco but that was seasonal work and in between I worked at anything I could find, took in laundry and sold bakery. Our standard of living certainly had been reduced….”