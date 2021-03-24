Vernon County Museum Notes

In celebration of Women’s History Month, this March we have been looking at the lives of working women in Vernon County, and specifically at the work life of Elizabeth Harris Stoda. She was born in Manning in 1883, and died in Viroqua in 1984. At the age of 92, she wrote her autobiography, filled with tales of hard work. So far we have looked at her youth and her early married life, and today we’ll conclude her story.
Elizabeth’s marriage with Jack Stoda gradually deteriorated, and in 1920 they were divorced. With four growing children, Elizabeth needed to work now more than ever: “The years from 1920 to 1924 were very hard financially. I was earning $20.00 a week “sizing” tobacco but that was seasonal work and in between I worked at anything I could find, took in laundry and sold bakery. Our standard of living certainly had been reduced….”
Then in 1924, Elizabeth found a steady job working as the head cook at the Hotel Fortney on Main Street in Viroqua. She earned $80 per month. Her co-workers were Mollie Christenson, Ella Sordahl and Carrie Nordlie. She writes that, “The work was very hard – three meals a day, seven days a week and very few days off. After lunch was over and preparations for dinner under way, I would dash home for a couple of hours, taking leftovers for the children at home and baking doughnuts, cakes, pies and cookies which Frank and Grace delivered to the customers.”
She worked at the Fortney for four years. Then, in 1928, at age 45 and with all of her children leaving home, Elizabeth married Ray Yarrington of La Crosse. She moved into his big old house on North 7th Street and lived there for the next 50 years. The Great Depression began shortly after they married, and they continued to work hard for the rest of their long lives. Ray had a job with the Trane Company, and Elizabeth kept their house full of boarders, for whom she provided meals and housekeeping. She also worked as cook for the Hotel Stoddard and the Lutheran Hospital.
Elizabeth continued to work right into her 90’s. Her husband Ray died in 1978, and she died in 1984 at the Bethel Home in Viroqua, where she had lived for several years. Elizabeth Luella Harris Stoda Yarrington was buried at Coon Prairie Cemetery, her busy hands finally stilled.