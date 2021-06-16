Vernon County Museum Notes

The E.R.A., or Equal Rights Amendment, has been in the news lately, having just this year reached the threshold of ratification by the required number of states. Wisconsin has played an important part in the history of equal rights for women.
In 1919, Wisconsin was the first state to ratify the 19th Amendment, granting full voting rights to most U.S. women. In 1920, Wisconsin native Carrie (Lane) Chapman Catt founded the League of Women Voters. And in 1921, a century ago, our state was the first to pass an Equal Rights bill.
Equal rights for both women and men was a plank in the Republican party’s platform in Wisconsin at that time. Wisconsin Republicans, as led by Bob LaFollette, were very progressive. And legislators wanted to do what they could for women, who now had the power to vote them in or out of office.
The purpose of the Wisconsin Equal Rights Law was to “remove discriminations against women, and to give them equal rights before the law.” It specifically stated that “women shall have the same rights and privileges under the law as men in the exercise of suffrage, freedom of contract, choice of residence for voting purposes, jury service, holding office, holding and conveying property, care and custody of children and in all other respects.”
The bill passed the state legislature on June 21, 1921. On July 11, Wisconsin Gov. John J. Blaine signed it into law, using a black quill pen donated by the National Woman’s Party. Mabel Putman, Wisconsin chair of the National Woman’s Party, was a great supporter of the bill.
Upon the bill’s passage, Mabel received a letter from Alice Paul, head of the National Woman’s Party, saying, “This makes Wisconsin the only spot in the United States where women have, or ever have had since the beginning of our country, full equality with men. We are very grateful to you for what you have done, and are very proud of you.”
You can learn more about women's suffrage and the fight for equality from the new exhibit, "We Stand on Their Shoulders: A History of Wisconsin Women and Voting". This traveling exhibit from the Wisconsin Historical Society
Also featured in the first-floor, wheelchair-accessible conference room will be the Smithsonian's travelling poster exhibit, "Votes for Women: A Portrait of Persistence"; the National Archives' pop-up exhibit, "Rightfully Hers"
