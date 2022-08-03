Vernon County Museum Notes

August is shaping up to be a busy month for history-minded folks. It will begin with a fundraiser to help support the Vernon County Historical Society (VCHS) in its efforts to preserve and promote our shared local history. The fundraiser will be a grill-out at Nelson Agri-Center in Viroqua on Saturday, Aug. 6. We’ll be serving bratwurst and hot dogs from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Come eat for a cause!

Then on Thursday, Aug. 11, at 10 a.m., the genealogy class will have its monthly meeting at the museum. Teacher Karen Sherry will talk about genealogy websites. Museum staff members frequently use ancestry.com and findagrave.com, and this class will be an opportunity for you to learn about these and many other sites. New students are always welcome to join the class. VCHS members attend for free, and non-members are asked to pay $5 per session. The class meets in the first-floor, wheelchair-accessible conference room.

Wild West Days will be held in Viroqua the weekend of Aug. 19-21, and the VCHS will have a booth inside the bank building in the Boomtown. Stop by to see our exhibit about the Black Hawk War of 1832, which came to its tragic end here in Vernon County. Because of the war, more Native people were pushed off their lands in this region and forced to go west, and more settlers moved in and built the lifestyle now re-created at Wild West Days. Learn about Black Hawk at our website, vernoncountyhistory.org, by going to the Black Hawk Trail page.

Also on Saturday, Aug. 20, the Viroqua Masonic Lodge will celebrate the centennial of its building, which houses both the lodge rooms and the Temple Theatre. There will be a public event at the lodge, 118½ S. Main St. in Viroqua, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. The VCHS is providing an exhibit for the event, about the history of the building and the lodge.

On Friday, Aug. 26, we will be hosting a celebration of Women’s Equality Day, the annual commemoration of the passage of the 19th Amendment, which granted full voting rights to women in the U.S. More details on this event to come.

The “See Viroqua” art exhibit has been held over and continues at the museum through the end of August. Come see the art plus the museum artifacts we have paired with it during regular museum hours of Monday through Friday, noon to 4 p.m., and Saturday, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.