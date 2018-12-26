The museum will be closed the week of Christmas (Dec. 25-27) and on New Year’s Day. We will return to regular hours Wednesday, Jan. 2. Winter hours at the museum are Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Thursdays, from noon to 4 p.m., or by appointment.
At our annual banquet this past November, members of the Vernon County Historical Society voted in a slate of both new and returning officers and directors for 2019. The new president is Maynard Cox of De Soto, and the new vice president is Wayne Johnson of Westby. The new secretary is Brad Steinmetz of La Farge, and the returning treasurer is Loann Frie of Viroqua. The 2018 VCHS president Kathleen Sullivan of Viroqua will now serve in the position of past president.
Our two new directors are Dian Krause and David Krier, both of Viroqua. Donna Knower of Ferryville will continue on as director. Thanks to retiring VCHS Board members Ramona Skrede and Kevin Alderson for their years of faithful service.
A new year means a new set of monthly programs, and we have a good lineup for 2019. The first free public program will be held Tuesday, Jan. 8, at 1 p.m. Note that this is an afternoon event rather than our usual evening program.
The speaker for the event will be retired teacher Larry Scheckel of Tomah. He has just published a book about the murder of Clara Olson in 1926 near Rising Sun, Crawford County. The book is entitled, "Murder in Wisconsin: the Clara Olson Case."
Clara went to meet her sweetheart on a September night in 1926 and then disappeared. When her body was found in a shallow grave almost three months later, a nationwide manhunt was begun for her boyfriend, the presumed killer.
Learn the whole story Jan. 8 at 1 p.m. at the museum. Programs are held in the wheelchair-accessible first-floor conference room. Everyone is welcome to attend. Refreshments will be served afterward.
