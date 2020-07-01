Vernon County Museum Notes

We are sorry to announce that our annual Strawberry Shortcake Social, usually held at the Sherry-Butt House on July 4, has been cancelled for this year. With epidemic-related restrictions on large gatherings and on food preparation and handling, we won’t be able to pull off our traditional Independence Day party in 2020, but we dearly hope to be able to do so in 2021. However, the historic home, which is located at 795 N. Main St. in Viroqua, will still be open for tours that Saturday, July 4, from 1 to 5 p.m. And we plan for the home to continue to be open for its regular schedule of Saturdays and Sundays, 1 to 5 p.m., through the end of summer.
Of course Vernon County has suffered through other epidemics and pandemics, including the global influenza pandemic of 1918-1919, which also disrupted life for many. In the 1920 Viroqua High School yearbook, that year’s graduates – the Class of 1920 – reflected on how the influenza had affected them: “In the year of 1918 we came back as Juniors…. After the election of officers we were just ready to start right when school was closed on account of the “flu” epidemic. After a time school opened for two weeks and then again the “flu” interfered. This of course necessitated much hard work to make up for lost time and curtailed many of the customary activities of the junior year….”
And our county has suffered from other more local outbreaks of disease. Recently I came across a reference to a 19th-century epidemic of diphtheria in Vernon County. The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention explain that diphtheria is a respiratory infection caused by bacteria, and is easily spread through coughing.
Today we have a diphtheria vaccine, and rarely need to think about this disease. But in January of 1877, Vernon County suffered from a diphtheria epidemic. This was remembered by local historian Dr. Charles V. Porter in his Vernon County Censor newspaper column “Vernon County of Old” in 1926-7.
He editorialized that, “Were every little grave of children who died of this vile disease marked with a black flag our old grave yards would be blackened by such markers. Up to this date the mass of our people did not regard it as contagious.” That is to say, until 1877, local people didn’t believe that diphtheria could be passed easily from person to person, and so made no efforts to control the spread of it. That sounds familiar to us in our current situation.
Now on to something more cheerful: 2020 marks 100 years since most women in the U.S. won the right to vote, and that centennial will continue in spite of the virus. A small exhibit about Vernon County suffragists is now on display in the museum’s conference room, and we are planning celebrations for later this summer. Aug. 26 is the official anniversary of the passage of the 19th Amendment – save that date, because we are hoping to have a small outdoor event that day. We will also continue to explore the topic of women’s suffrage here in this column and in other formats that you can access from home.
