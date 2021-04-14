Vernon County Museum Notes

Vernon County can be proud of its many wonderful parks and one of them, Wildcat Mountain State Park, is located southeast of Ontario. The park was established in 1938 when Amos Theodore Saunders donated 60 acres of virgin timber to Vernon County. It was his intention to share the beauty of these unspoiled woods with all nature lovers. In 1947, control was transferred to the State of Wisconsin and it is now operated by the Department of Natural Resources. Saunders later donated 20 more acres and more land was eventually purchased from other area landowners; Russel Revels, Melvin Thomas, Adolph Fanta, Earl Thomas, Durward Taylor, Floyd Revels and Margaret Miller. In 1957 at the time of Ontario’s Centennial, the park was comprised of 704.5 acres. In 1948, it officially became Wildcat Mountain State Park. Like all other state parks, a vehicle admission sticker is required and certain trails require a state trail pass.