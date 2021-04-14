Vernon County Museum Notes

Vernon County can be proud of its many wonderful parks and one of them, Wildcat Mountain State Park, is located southeast of Ontario. The park was established in 1938 when Amos Theodore Saunders donated 60 acres of virgin timber to Vernon County. It was his intention to share the beauty of these unspoiled woods with all nature lovers. In 1947, control was transferred to the State of Wisconsin and it is now operated by the Department of Natural Resources. Saunders later donated 20 more acres and more land was eventually purchased from other area landowners; Russel Revels, Melvin Thomas, Adolph Fanta, Earl Thomas, Durward Taylor, Floyd Revels and Margaret Miller. In 1957 at the time of Ontario’s Centennial, the park was comprised of 704.5 acres. In 1948, it officially became Wildcat Mountain State Park. Like all other state parks, a vehicle admission sticker is required and certain trails require a state trail pass.
The park got its name when a bobcat was suspected of killing sheep in the area. Local residents eventually located the bobcat and destroyed it on the ridge where the upper park is located. It became known as Wildcat Ridge, then Wildcat Mountain and now consists of over 3,600 acres.
Many Vernon County residents were instrumental in establishing the park. They are: Tom Highland, Hillsboro; Charles Nixon, Ontario; Lester Wood, La Farge and Arthur Mockrud, Westby, who was Vernon County’s assemblyman during that time.
Some of the first people to be employed at the park were: John Shields, Don Calhoun, Melvin J. Thomas (later a manager), Artie Peterson, Claude Spears and the first manager, Ralph Halvorson. He served from 1948-49.
The park, beautiful at any time of year, has many recreational opportunities including camping, observation of nature, canoeing and kayaking, fishing, hiking, horseback riding, hunting, picnicking and winter sports such as cross-country skiing, snowmobiling and snowshoeing.
Hills and valleys make up the park with a portion of the Kickapoo River running through it. One can canoe or kayak the Kickapoo and follow the river into the Kickapoo Valley Reserve to the south of the park. Woods dominate the park which includes pine and hemlock trees. Amongst the trees, visitors will find interesting plants and wildflowers, red squirrels in the treetops; birds such as turkeys, bald eagles and red-tailed hawks as well as other migrating birds such as Canada geese, tundra swans and great blue herons.
Fishing along the Kickapoo and Billings Creek may provide you with brown trout, of which there is an abundance. The Kickapoo has a total of 46 species of fish.
The park has over 20 miles of hiking trails for beginners or experienced hikers. One can hike switchbacks to Mt. Pisgah, an elevation change of 365 feet, walk a portion of the Old Settler’s Trail, just 0.4 miles to an overlook with a view of the Village of Ontario below, or those with disabilities can take a portion of the Prairie Trail through a patch of re-established prairie.
Horseback riders have a myriad of choices for riding and camping with their horses, trucks and trailers. Horse trails are open from May 1 to November 14. 15 miles of trails and 24 campsites are available.
Many areas of the park are perfect for picnicking and camping with fire rings, picnic tables, grills and shelters available for use. An amphitheater with seating for 100 has been used for weddings and theater performances, among other events. This beautiful setting overlooks the hills and valleys of the park.
Vernon County has many beautiful places and Wildcat Mountain State Park is certainly a great place to visit.