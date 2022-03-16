Vernon County Museum Notes

March is Women’s History Month, one of our favorite months here at the museum. I especially enjoy finding local stories that debunk the myth that women in the past didn’t “work outside the home.” Looking through Howard Sherpe’s Vernon County postal history recently, I discovered that many local women worked as postmasters in the late 19th and early 20th centuries. (Sometimes a post office was located inside a person’s house, so being a postmaster didn’t always involve working outside the home – but it was paid employment.)

The U.S. Postal Service takes the history of women postmasters seriously. From the online article, “Women Postmasters,” we learn that, “Women served as Postmasters in the United States more than a century before they won the right to vote. Over the course of the 1800s, the number of women Postmasters increased from fewer than a dozen to more than 6,000. By the end of the twentieth century, more than half of all Postmasters were women. Although sometimes popularly called “postmistresses,” their official title has always been “Postmaster.” You can read the rest of this article at https://about.usps.com/who-we-are/postal-history/women-postmasters.pdf

Another good source of general information about women postmasters is the National Postal Museum in Washington, D.C. Its excellent long article entitled, “Women in the U.S. Postal System,” can be found online at https://postalmuseum.si.edu/research-articles/women-in-the-us-postal-system

Sarah Wolford served as postmaster at two different post offices in Vernon County. First she worked at the Liberty post office from 1879 to 1881. And then she became the first postmaster of the new post office at Ross, Town of Liberty, in 1890.

The Valley post office boasted several female postmasters. When postmaster William Copley died in the late 19th century, his wife took over his position for some time. Velma Eastman served as postmaster in 1916 and 1917. Mertie Myers Duke ran the Valley post office from 1917 to 1948. When she began, the P.O. was located inside the Eastman Store, and after that burned down in 1921, the office moved inside her residence. And then Evelyn Breidung became the next and final postmaster, and the post office moved inside the Breidung Store. The Valley post office closed in 1953.

The Readstown post office also had several women working as postmasters in earlier years. Elsie Bliss served in the 1880s, Dolores Johnson in the 1940s, and Beverly Farrell, who began working as postmaster in the 1950s, ended up serving in that position for 33 years. And the De Soto post office likewise had several female postmasters in the early 1900s, beginning with Mae Caldwell from 1921 to 1923, then Bertha Johnson Wild from 1923 to 1933, and Anna Loftus from 1933 to 1947.

Some women entered the postmaster position as substitutes for male family members, either because the man was away, ill, or had recently died. For example, Mabel Graves served as Viroqua postmaster from 1942 to 1945 while her postmaster husband Robert was in the Navy during World War II. Others became postmaster after years of working in the office, such as Esther Stoikes, who worked in the Ontario post office for 35 years in the mid-20th century and served as postmaster for her last three years there.

Working in a post office was seen by some as an extension of a “woman’s sphere” of home and community, and so they considered it acceptable employment for a woman. Delivering mail, however, was another story, taking a woman out into the world. But Vernon County women did this work too, as we saw in the life of Nora Spaulding Mellen, covered here in the last two columns. She worked as a substitute mail carrier in the Victory area in the early 1900s.

You can learn more about Vernon County’s women postmasters here at the museum. As we look ahead to next month, add to your calendar that our next free public program will be held on Tuesday, April 5, at 7 p.m., at the museum. Tomah author and teacher Larry Scheckel will talk about his new book, “Country School Days: True Tales of a Wisconsin One-Room School.” More details next week!

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0