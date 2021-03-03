Vernon County Museum Notes

Schools across the country are trying to return to normal now, after having been not fully open for much of the past year due to the pandemic. This is not a new problem – people went through the same thing during the worldwide influenza epidemic of 1918-1919. Local high school yearbooks help to tell this story.
The 1919 edition of the Westby High School yearbook, “The Ski,” contains a timeline of the school year, which reveals that an “indefinite vacation” began on October 15, 1918: “The Influenza Epidemic threatened our burg to the extent that the schools had to be closed. Were we happy?”
School re-opened on November 18, but closed again two days later: “To our disgust, Mr. Weiland [the principal] announced at noon that school would again be held up because the “Flu” was still sticking around.” Students were out through the end of December but back in class on January 8, 1919, and there is no indication that school closed again in Westby.
Basketball continued to be affected, though. Most of the players on both the Westby girls’ and boys’ teams had the flu in the late fall, and “all were in a weak condition when school opened New Years”. The boys’ team played one game in Cashton on January 17 before the Board of Health ruled out any more games between schools that year. The Board was especially concerned about the dances that followed the games – no “social distancing” at a dance! The students were disappointed that they could only play local games, but in the end thought that the decision was “for the best”.
Meanwhile, over in Viroqua, high school students were having similar experiences. No yearbook was published in 1919 (or in 1918), so we don’t have their immediate reactions. But students recalled the epidemic when they wrote their class histories for the 1920, 1921, and 1922 editions of the Viroqua High School yearbook, “Pipe of Peace.”
The Class of 1920 recalled that the school closures “necessitated much hard work to make up for lost time and curtailed many of the customary activities of the junior year.” The Class of 1922 was especially affected, since they were “green young freshies” during the epidemic school year. When they finally graduated, they remembered in the yearbook that, a few weeks into their high school careers, “Fate favored us with a long vacation, which was not altogether a pleasant one for us, as fate and influenza had plotted together.”
When Viroqua High School re-opened for good in late winter, “Not all of us, by any means, came back. Many remained at home planning to start again the next year.” And I can imagine that some students never did return. A high school education was not a sure thing in those days, with more than enough work to do at home and on the farm; plenty of people left school after 8th grade. For children who lived far away from the nearest high school, getting additional education took a lot of effort because it usually involved boarding in town during the week, and working to pay for that boarding.
Unlike the current virus, the flu of 100-plus years ago was most severe in young adults, those just a little older than high school students. So attending school and other activities was more dangerous for this age group than in our current situation.
And when schools closed for the influenza epidemic, there was no Zoom, no email, usually not even a telephone, for classes to stay in touch. It appears that schools just closed and left the students and their families to manage on their own – we have no evidence of any attempts at distance learning. Maybe some teachers assigned extra homework, but since the closures were called “vacations”, maybe not. At any rate, I hope it helps to remember that what we are going through is not unique, because some of our ancestors faced it as well.