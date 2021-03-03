Vernon County Museum Notes

Schools across the country are trying to return to normal now, after having been not fully open for much of the past year due to the pandemic. This is not a new problem – people went through the same thing during the worldwide influenza epidemic of 1918-1919. Local high school yearbooks help to tell this story.

The 1919 edition of the Westby High School yearbook, “The Ski,” contains a timeline of the school year, which reveals that an “indefinite vacation” began on October 15, 1918: “The Influenza Epidemic threatened our burg to the extent that the schools had to be closed. Were we happy?”

School re-opened on November 18, but closed again two days later: “To our disgust, Mr. Weiland [the principal] announced at noon that school would again be held up because the “Flu” was still sticking around.” Students were out through the end of December but back in class on January 8, 1919, and there is no indication that school closed again in Westby.