Vernon County Museum receives mini-grant from the Wisconsin Historical Society

The Wisconsin Historical Society and Wisconsin Council for Local History are pleased to announce that 17 affiliated local historical societies received a total of $10,354 through the 2022 mini-grant program. The Wisconsin Historical Foundation and the Wisconsin Council for Local History provide funding for the mini- grant program. The Vernon County Museum has received a mini-grant to support the PastPerfect Collections Management Upgrade project.

This year's affiliate mini-grant program focused on projects and activities that strengthen a local organization’s ability to preserve historical collections and manage those collections and other resources. The projects supported in part by the mini-grant program are an important part of the work done by local organizations to help collect and preserve our state’s history at the community level.

The Wisconsin Historical Society’s Outreach Program provides support and educational opportunities to local history groups throughout the state. The Wisconsin Historical Society also partners with the Wisconsin Council for Local History, a non-profit organization consisting of all historical organizations affiliated with the State Society that promotes communication and cooperation among local history groups.

For more information about the mini-grant program, contact Director of Outreach Janet Seymour at 715-836-2250, janet.seymour@wisconsinhistory.org

About the Vernon County Museum

The Vernon County Historical Society (VCHS) was founded in 1941. It owns and operates the Vernon County Museum, located at 410 S. Center Ave. in Viroqua. The VCHS shares Vernon County history with children, the elderly, and everyone in- between. Visitors come to the Vernon County Museum all year ‘round to enjoy a changing array of exhibits and also to do genealogy or local history research using the extensive archives. The VCHS provides a public program or event about once a month, often featuring a speaker with expert knowledge. Traveling exhibits plus articles, images and videos broadcast through various media reach countless others.