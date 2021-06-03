Vernon County Museum to host traveling display celebrating the history of Wisconsin women, voting

The Wisconsin Historical Society is touring a traveling display, “We Stand on Their Shoulders,” which celebrates the history of Wisconsin women and voting. The banner exhibit will be on display at the Vernon County Museum in Viroqua from June 14 through 26.

“The year 2020 marked one hundred years since some women were granted the right to vote,” said Jenny Kalvaitis, Coordinator of Secondary Education at the Wisconsin Historical Society. “But what a lot of people may not realize is that Wisconsin was the first state to ratify the 19th Amendment and pass a statewide Equal Rights Amendment.”

“We Stand on their Shoulders: A History of Wisconsin Women and Voting” explores women’s suffrage and leadership after the ratification of the 19th Amendment. The 19th Amendment laid the groundwork to enfranchise women but did not extend voting rights to all. A series of additional legislation between 1920 and 1982 broadened opportunities for women of all races to vote. This exhibit explores the landmark legislation, political advancements of women from 1919 to 1982, and the continuing conversation surrounding voting rights.

The Vernon County Museum is located at 410 S. Center St. in Viroqua. This exhibit will be open during regular museum hours, which are Monday through Friday, noon to 4 p.m., and Saturday, 10 a.m. to 2p.m., or by appointment. Contact the museum at museum@vernoncountyhistory.org or 608-637-7396 to make an appointment. For more information, visit the museum’s website, http://vernoncountyhistory.org/

