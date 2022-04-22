Vernon County Museum to host traveling water exhibit in May

The Vernon County Museum will host the Wisconsin Historical Society’s traveling exhibit, “Great Lakes Small Streams: How Water Shapes Wisconsin," from May 2 to 27. The Great Lakes region is home to one of the largest freshwater resources on the planet. That water shapes the landscape, history, and communities of our state.

This exhibit explores our state’s long relationship with water and the impact we have had on our vast waterways. The museum’s own Vernon County water exhibit, “Drops of Water," continues to be on display throughout the building.

The traveling exhibit will be set up in the museum’s first-floor, wheelchair-accessible conference room. It will be available during the museum’s regular public hours of Monday through Friday, noon to 4 p.m., or by appointment. An exhibit opening party for “Great Lakes Small Streams” will be held Tuesday, May 3, from 7 to 9 p.m.

The Vernon County Museum is located at the corner of South Main and East South streets in Viroqua, just north of the Vernon Memorial Healthcare buildings. The museum’s phone number is 608-637-7396, and the website is vernoncountyhistory.org.

