Vernon County National Night Out canceled

Vernon County National Night Out 2020, scheduled for Tuesday, Aug. 4, has been canceled because of COVID-19 concerns.
The Vernon County National Night Out Committee made the announcement June 13. According to the statement, "This decision did not come lightly for us, as our first event was such a huge success. We had big hopes for 2020; however, due to the current circumstances surrounding COVID-19, we felt it best not to hold the event this year. This is due to concerns for the health and well-being of our friends and neighbors, as well as the financial impact the pandemic has had on our small communities."
The statement noted that because there was such a successful event in 2019, Vernon County National Night Out has been able to give back to the community by making a donation to the Stoddard Splash Pad, and will be donating to the 2020 Vernon County Stuff the Bus program.
The Vernon County National Night Out Committee is already planning the 2021 event. If people are interested in becoming a volunteer for the event, a sponsor, or making a donation, they may contact the committee.
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.