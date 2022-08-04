Vernon County National Night Out draws large crowd to Viroqua

More than 2,500 people took part in Vernon County National Night Out activities held on the fairgrounds in Viroqua, Tuesday, Aug. 2.

“This turnout was incredible,” Sheriff’s Deputy William Zirk, president, National Night Out Committee, said in an email. “The weather was perfect, except for a little warmer than some would prefer, but the skies were perfect and no rain.”

This was the third time the event was held in Vernon County. The inaugural event was in 2019 and organizers canceled it in 2020 because of COVID-19.

The night was comprised of numerous local law enforcement, fire and EMS agencies. There were several emergency vehicles including police cars, ambulances, fire trucks and tactical rescue vehicles on display. In addition, there were K-9 demonstrations, a mock crash scenario, a Viroqua Fire Department rappelling demonstration, a fire safety house, extrication demonstrations, a Gundersen Air helicopter landing, Westby Fire Department fire extinguisher training, food, Vernon County’s mounted deputy Jay Vosseteig with his horse, Leon, and fireworks. There were also 59 business and organizational booths set up for the public to visit; booths featured interactive games, handouts and give-a-ways. Everything at the event was free.

Zirk said event organizers have received “an overwhelming positive response from the public with nothing but support.”

“There are always little tweaks here and there that come up, but overall I think everyone had a great time,” he said. “We had a small last-minute problem with the fair’s sound system, however, we are hopeful this will be corrected next year and we will be able to enjoy good sound across the entire grounds.”

Planning has already started for next year’s event.

“With the continued support of our communities, we are hoping to bring some new and exciting additions to the event to make it even better,” Zirk said. “We are looking at trying to implement a sponsorship program, allowing business or organizations to receive proper recognition for major donations. We will be posting some exciting updates and additions on our socials throughout the next several months, so we always encourage people to follow us on Facebook and Instagram!”

National Night Out is an annual community-building campaign that promotes strong police-community partnerships and neighborhood camaraderie to make neighborhoods safer, more caring places to live and work. The event has been held since August 1984, and is sponsored by the National Association of Town Watch.