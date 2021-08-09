Vernon County National Night Out event draws a crowd

After being canceled last year because of COVID-19, the Vernon County National Night Out event returned to the Vernon County Fairgrounds in Viroqua, Tuesday, Aug. 3.
The event, which drew about 2,800 people, was a night for the community and its first responders to come together and enjoy free food, prizes, gifts, games and demonstrations. There were demonstrations for K-9, vehicle extrications, high voltage powerline safety and a mock crash scenario.
About 45 local businesses and organizations had booths with additional games and handouts. There was an emergency vehicle display consisting of law enforcement squads from the Vernon County and surrounding agencies, first responder vehicles, ambulances, tactical rescue vehicles and fire trucks. A lighting ceremony of the emergency vehicle display was at 8:30 p.m., with fireworks at about 9 p.m.
“Overall, I don’t think we could have asked for a better event,” Sheriff’s Deputy William Zirk, president, National Night Out Committee, said in an email. “The weather was perfect, families were ready to get back out and visit with friends and neighbors. Thanks to the extensive planning from our committee, there were no major problems, and no medical emergencies were reported.”
Zirk said feedback from social media, emails and directly by people has been “overwhelmingly positive.”
“We have received emails from several businesses asking to be a part of this event next year and how amazing of a public outreach this was,” Zirk said. “We improved greatly with the feedback we received after 2019’s event. We were able to streamline the food, as this was a problem area before. I think one of the highlights of the event was the addition of the fireworks display. They certainly wrapped up the perfect night!”
National Night Out is an annual community-building campaign that promotes strong police-community partnerships and neighborhood camaraderie to make neighborhoods safer, more caring places to live and work. The event has been held since August 1984, and is sponsored by the National Association of Town Watch.
