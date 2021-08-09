Vernon County National Night Out event draws a crowd

After being canceled last year because of COVID-19, the Vernon County National Night Out event returned to the Vernon County Fairgrounds in Viroqua, Tuesday, Aug. 3.

The event, which drew about 2,800 people, was a night for the community and its first responders to come together and enjoy free food, prizes, gifts, games and demonstrations. There were demonstrations for K-9, vehicle extrications, high voltage powerline safety and a mock crash scenario.

About 45 local businesses and organizations had booths with additional games and handouts. There was an emergency vehicle display consisting of law enforcement squads from the Vernon County and surrounding agencies, first responder vehicles, ambulances, tactical rescue vehicles and fire trucks. A lighting ceremony of the emergency vehicle display was at 8:30 p.m., with fireworks at about 9 p.m.

“Overall, I don’t think we could have asked for a better event,” Sheriff’s Deputy William Zirk, president, National Night Out Committee, said in an email. “The weather was perfect, families were ready to get back out and visit with friends and neighbors. Thanks to the extensive planning from our committee, there were no major problems, and no medical emergencies were reported.”