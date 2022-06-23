Vernon County National Night Out is Aug. 2

The Vernon County National Night Out planning committee will be holding the annual Vernon County National Night Out event. This event will be Tuesday, Aug. 2, from 5 to 9 p.m. at the Vernon County Fairgrounds in Viroqua.

This night will be comprised of numerous local law enforcement, fire and EMS agencies. There will be several emergency vehicles including police cars, ambulances, fire trucks and tactical rescue vehicles. There will be free food for those in attendance, along with numerous displays, games, bouncy house, dunk tank, safety demonstrations, K-9 demonstrations, interactive games, and free handouts and give-a-ways from over 40 business and organizational booths. The Gundersen Air helicopter, as well as Vernon County’s mounted deputy Jay Vosseteig with his horse, Leon, will be present. This is a fun night out to promote a positive interaction and build and foster a good relationship with local first responders. And everything is absolutely free!