Vernon County National Night Out is Aug. 3 in Viroqua

This event is a night for the community and its first responders to come together and enjoy free food, prizes, gifts, games and demonstrations. There will be demonstrations for K-9, vehicle extrications, high voltage powerline safety and a mock crash scenario. Approximately 45 local businesses and organizations will have booths with additional games and handouts. Free food and drinks will be available. There will be an emergency vehicle display, consisting of law enforcement squads from the Vernon County and surrounding agencies, first responder vehicles, ambulances, tactical rescue vehicles and fire trucks. A lighting ceremony of the emergency vehicle display will be at 8:30 p.m., with fireworks around 9 p.m.

This year’s event will be dedicated to Vernon County Deputy Eric Tollackson, who was injured this year while working. Tollackson was hospitalized for four weeks and is now home; however, he will have months of physical therapy ahead of him. There is a T-shirt fundraiser for Tollackson and members of the National Night Out Committee are asking everyone who has purchased a “Tully Strong” shirt to wear it to the event, to show support. Due to restrictions from the National Association of Town Watch, which governs the National Night Out, sales of shirts are not allowed at the event itself. If you have not had an opportunity to purchase your own T-shirt, it's not too late. Shirts are available at the following businesses: