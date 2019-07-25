Local law, fire and EMS invite the public to join them at the inaugural Vernon County National Night Out on the Vernon County Fairgrounds, Tuesday, Aug. 6, from 4-6 p.m.
There will be K9 demonstrations at 4:30 and 5:30 p.m., a CTU/K9 demonstration at 6:30 p.m., extrication demonstrations at 5 and 6 p.m., and a mock crash demonstration at 7 p.m. In addition, there will be an emergency vehicle display, health and wellness interactive displays, free food, free children’s games, a free challenge coin (one per person that completes the participation card), and children’s ID badges and fingerprint cards. Food will be prepared and served by Vernon County 4-H.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.