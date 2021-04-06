 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Vernon County National Night Out returns after 2020 cancellation due to pandemic
0 comments

Vernon County National Night Out returns after 2020 cancellation due to pandemic

  • 0
Life-saving skill

A youth tries his hand at CPR during the first annual Vernon County National Night Out event in 2019. The event returns to the Vernon County Fairgrounds Aug. 3 after having been canceled in 2020 due to the coronavirus pandemic.

 Contributed photo

The Emergency Responders of Vernon County announce the upcoming second annual Vernon County National Night Out event. The date is set for Tuesday, Aug. 3, from 4 to 8 p.m. at the Vernon County Fairgrounds in Viroqua. The event, activities and food will again be free.

After a very successful inaugural event in 2019 with over 1,500 in attendance, the unprecedented COVID-19 pandemic gave organizers no option but to cancel the 2020 event.

"If you missed us two years ago, this is a great opportunity for you and your family to meet members from local law enforcement, fire department, and EMS agencies," sheriff's deputies Bill Zirk and Luke Sellers said in press release. "NNO offers emergency vehicle displays, a live mock crash with the helicopter from Gundersen Air and more. The inaugural event had over 40 booths set up from area businesses with child friendly games and activities including face painting and the dunk tank."

The National Night Out planning committee has listened to the public's feedback and has a spectacular event planned for this year.

"We are thrilled to offer you this event and meet members of our community," Zirk and Sellers said. "Don’t forget to check out our Facebook page 'Vernon County National Night Out' periodically for updated information. See you all in August at the Vernon County National Night Out."

0 comments

Tags

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Easter egg hunt planned in Westby
News

Easter egg hunt planned in Westby

Members of the Westby Lions Club and Norseland Nursing Home are gearing up to host an Easter egg hunt on the nursing home grounds, 323 Black R…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News