Vernon County National Night Out returns after 2020 cancellation due to pandemic

The Emergency Responders of Vernon County announce the upcoming second annual Vernon County National Night Out event. The date is set for Tuesday, Aug. 3, from 4 to 8 p.m. at the Vernon County Fairgrounds in Viroqua. The event, activities and food will again be free.

After a very successful inaugural event in 2019 with over 1,500 in attendance, the unprecedented COVID-19 pandemic gave organizers no option but to cancel the 2020 event.

"If you missed us two years ago, this is a great opportunity for you and your family to meet members from local law enforcement, fire department, and EMS agencies," sheriff's deputies Bill Zirk and Luke Sellers said in press release. "NNO offers emergency vehicle displays, a live mock crash with the helicopter from Gundersen Air and more. The inaugural event had over 40 booths set up from area businesses with child friendly games and activities including face painting and the dunk tank."

The National Night Out planning committee has listened to the public's feedback and has a spectacular event planned for this year.

"We are thrilled to offer you this event and meet members of our community," Zirk and Sellers said. "Don’t forget to check out our Facebook page 'Vernon County National Night Out' periodically for updated information. See you all in August at the Vernon County National Night Out."