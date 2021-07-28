Vernon County Normal Alumni Club holds final reunion

“This is for you,” Deaver said as he showed the framed proclamation to his fellow club members. “I feel a debt of gratitude for this and the historical society. This will be treasured.”

Denise Kirchoff, a member of the historical society, said a project called Operation Chalkboard is in the works.

“We want your stories,” Kirchoff said. She said the hope is to have alumni share their stories with the historical society at the museum, and have volunteers go to senior living facilities and gather stories from alumni living there. She encouraged those interested in sharing their stories to sign up.

Kathleen Sullivan, another member of the historical society, reminded the alumni that people do appreciate their teachers.

Following the historical society’s program, a short meeting was held, with co-secretary Helen Stephen giving the report from 2019 and Stella Muller giving the treasurer’s report. A motion was made and seconded to donate the club’s remaining funds, after Saturday’s expenses, to the museum.

Deaver said the end of the formal reunions didn’t mean they couldn’t meet as a class or group in each other’s homes or at a local restaurant. “Just because we can’t do this anymore it doesn’t meet you can’t do something as a group.”