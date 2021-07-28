Vernon County Normal Alumni Club holds final reunion

The 33rd, and final, reunion for the alumni of the Vernon County Normal School/Vernon County Teachers College was held at Borgens Café in Westby, Saturday, July 24.
The Vernon County Normal Alumni Club, which didn’t hold a get-together in 2020 because of the COVID-19 pandemic, is disbanding due to the age of its members and the difficulty for some to attend the reunions. The club was organized July 17, 1989 at the Vernon County Normal School (the Vernon County Historical Museum).
Anyone who attended the Normal School, later known as the Vernon County Teachers College as a student or a Model School student, or was a faculty or staff member was eligible to become a member of the alumni club. The school, located in Viroqua, educated schoolteachers from 1908 to 1971.
The reunion began with a social hour, followed by a noon luncheon and a program presented by the Vernon County Historical Society.
“We appreciate all you’ve done for us,” said Dian Krause, president of the historical society board of directors. “We will continue taking care of the building you love and do the best we can to save it into the future.”
The building turned 100 years old in 2019.
Krause read a proclamation from Gov. Tony Evers, and presented the plaque to Ken Deaver, chairperson of the alumni club.
“This is for you,” Deaver said as he showed the framed proclamation to his fellow club members. “I feel a debt of gratitude for this and the historical society. This will be treasured.”
Denise Kirchoff, a member of the historical society, said a project called Operation Chalkboard is in the works.
“We want your stories,” Kirchoff said. She said the hope is to have alumni share their stories with the historical society at the museum, and have volunteers go to senior living facilities and gather stories from alumni living there. She encouraged those interested in sharing their stories to sign up.
Kathleen Sullivan, another member of the historical society, reminded the alumni that people do appreciate their teachers.
Following the historical society’s program, a short meeting was held, with co-secretary Helen Stephen giving the report from 2019 and Stella Muller giving the treasurer’s report. A motion was made and seconded to donate the club’s remaining funds, after Saturday’s expenses, to the museum.
Deaver said the end of the formal reunions didn’t mean they couldn’t meet as a class or group in each other’s homes or at a local restaurant. “Just because we can’t do this anymore it doesn’t meet you can’t do something as a group.”
Krause expressed her gratitude for the donation, saying it will help with the building’s upkeep. She also encouraged those in attendance to participate in Operation Chalkboard.
“Every one of you has a story,” Krause said. “It’s important to help people understand what type of school you went to. We’ll save the stories for posterity.”
