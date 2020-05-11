Vernon County now offering zero-interest business loans up to $5,000

The Vernon County Economic Development Committee announced a zero-interest, fast-turnaround relief loan program to help support businesses in the county through the coronavirus crisis.
“Our businesses are suffering due to circumstances beyond their control, and it’s important we at the local level do all we can to help,” says Garrick Olerud, Vernon County’s Economic Development Loan Committee Chair. “By offering no- interest relief loans of up to $5,000, we hope to help support some of the vital businesses that serve as this county’s economic engine through their time of greatest need.”
Vernon County’s Business Relief Loan is designed to help local businesses meet immediate financial needs due to the COVID-19 outbreak in the United States and several executive orders from the Wisconsin Governor’s office. These changes resulted in significant revenue losses for businesses in the County which makes paying immediate obligations difficult. The purpose of this relief loan is to provide businesses small, deferred payment loans at 0% interest to pay for immediate needs such as rent/mortgage payments, utilities, accounts payable obligations, or working capital.
The program was approved Thursday, May 7, by Vernon County’s Economic Development Loan Committee to offer these relief loans for qualifying businesses located in Vernon County that have been operating long enough to demonstrate financial viability. $150,000 has been allocated for this business relief loan program and due to limited funds, the committee will be scoring applications based on demonstrated business need. Loan applications are available online now and will be accepted until 4 p.m. Tuesday, May 26. Awards/decisions will be made in early June.
Program instructions and loan applications can be submitted now online at: https://www.vernoncounty.org/departments/economic_development/vernon_county_business_relief_loan.php
Applications and supporting documentation can also be printed and mailed to: Vernon County, Attn: Christina Dollhausen, 318 Fairlane Drive STE 94, Viroqua, WI 54665
Any questions, contact Christina Dollhausen, Vernon County Economic Development Coordinator at 608-606- 6552 or Diane McGinnis, Loan Administrator of Economic Development Loan Committee, at 608-637-5379
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.