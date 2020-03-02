Vernon County offering drinking water testing program

Vernon County has announced that for a limited time residents can get more than 50% off a water sample.
If interested, you must contact Vernon County Land & Water at 608-637-5480 or smcdowell@vernoncounty.org. Participation is first-come first-serve and is very limited to 10 samples per town (township).
The total cost of the Homeowners Package Water Test is $55. If you are selected (by email or calling ASAP), the cost to you will only be $25. Vernon County Land & Water takes care of shipping to the lab. Testing is only for private wells, not for any home on municipal water.
Only sign up if you are able to collect on May 4 and get the sample to one of the drop-off sites.
Next steps if you are interested:
- Contact Vernon County Land & Water at 608-637-5480 (Sarah) or smcdowell@vernoncounty.org.
- Find out that you have been selected.
- Pick up water sample from the Vernon County Land & Water office in Viroqua and pay $25 share.
- Be able to collect your sample on May 4 and bring it to one of the drop-off sites.
- Wait for results and information on when to attend water testing educational event (optional).
What you need to know:
- Call ASAP and make sure you pick up the testing bottle and can drop it off on May 4.
- All participants will be kept anonymous (Your results are your own.).
Vernon County drop-off sites:
- 7 a.m. to noon Viola Village Office building, 106 W. Wisconsin, Viola
- 7:30 a.m. to noon Hotel Hillsboro, 1235 Water Ave, Hillsboro
- 7:30 a.m to noon Red Mound Store, E2184 Hwy. 82, De Soto
- 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., Vernon Health Department, 318 Fairlane Drive (Erlandson Office Building), Viroqua
What if my water tests come back with problems?
There is going to be an educational outreach event with presenters from the Stevens Point Water and Environmental Analysis Lab where we will discuss results and options for individuals that had any concerning contaminant levels. This event is being planned for late June or early July. Immediate questions or concerns can be directed to the Land Conservation Department.