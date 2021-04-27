Vernon County offers economic development loans to enhance business growth

Vernon County is now offering economic development loans to assist businesses looking to expand or locate in Vernon County. The County Board of Supervisors approved funds to be administered by the Vernon County Economic Development Loan Committee to help enable local businesses to grow, create jobs and improve the economy.

The economic development loan program is a flexible source of financing for business expanding or locating in Vernon County. Subject to availability of funds, these loans are available to eligible business who are located in Vernon County who demonstrate financial feasibility and business viability. The most common loan types are for acquisition of real estate, equipment directly related to the business, working capital (fees for business licenses, insurance, inventory, etc.) as well as building rehabilitation.

Finance terms and conditions have been laid out by the Economic Development Loan Committee and applications may be submitted any time during the year.

Terms, conditions and the online application can be found at: Vernoncounty.org / Economic Development

Any questions, contact Diane McGinnis, loan administrator of the Economic Development Loan Committee, at 608-637-5379

