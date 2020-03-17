Vernon County office building restrictions begin March 18

In an effort to mitigate the spread of COVID-19, and create social distancing, effective Tuesday, March 17, at 4:30 p.m. all Vernon County buildings will be closed to the public.
Starting Wednesday, March 18, at 8:30 a.m. a number of Vernon County employees will be working remotely, consistent with continuity of operations plans that have been developed. The plans were recently updated as coronavirus emerged as a global pandemic. Countywide, wherever possible, a number of county employees will have the technical capability to work outside of an office setting and, effective today (March 17), are beginning to reduce face-to-face human contact. This will help provide social distancing at work consistent with public health recommendations. Using prevention, we can slow the spread of the disease and protect the most vulnerable.
There will also be county staff present and working in the county buildings. Vernon County officials are encouraging people to conduct business with county departments via phone and email when possible. If you need to meet with a county department you are asked to call ahead and make an appointment with that department. A list of department phone numbers can be found below, and also on the county's website www.vernoncounty.org.
Aging and Disability- 608-637-5201
Child Support- 608-637-5335
Circuit Court- 608-637-5364
Clerk of Courts- 608-637-5340
County Clerk- 608-637-5280
District Attorney- 608-637-5357
Emergency Management- 608-637-5266
Health Department- 608-637-5251
Highway Department- 608-637-5452
Human Services- 608-637-5210
Information Technology- 608-637-5375
Land and Water Conservation- 608-637-5480
Personnel- 608-637-5303
Register of Deeds- 608-637-5371
Resource and Community Development- 608-637-5379
Sheriff- 608-637-2123
Solid Waste and Recycling- 608-634-2900
Treasurer- 608-637-5367
UW Extension- 608-637-5276
Vernon Manor- 608-637-5400
Veterans Service- 608-637-5323
Zoning and Sanitation- 608-637-5270
If you would like more information please contact the Vernon County Emergency Management office at 608-637-5266 or the Health Department at 608-637-5251.