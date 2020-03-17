Vernon County office building restrictions begin March 18
Vernon County office building restrictions begin March 18

In an effort to mitigate the spread of COVID-19, and create social distancing, effective Tuesday, March 17, at 4:30 p.m. all Vernon County buildings will be closed to the public.

Starting Wednesday, March 18, at 8:30 a.m. a number of Vernon County employees will be working remotely, consistent with continuity of operations plans that have been developed. The plans were recently updated as coronavirus emerged as a global pandemic. Countywide, wherever possible, a number of county employees will have the technical capability to work outside of an office setting and, effective today (March 17), are beginning to reduce face-to-face human contact. This will help provide social distancing at work consistent with public health recommendations. Using prevention, we can slow the spread of the disease and protect the most vulnerable.

There will also be county staff present and working in the county buildings. Vernon County officials are encouraging people to conduct business with county departments via phone and email when possible. If you need to meet with a county department you are asked to call ahead and make an appointment with that department. A list of department phone numbers can be found below, and also on the county's website www.vernoncounty.org.

Aging and Disability- 608-637-5201

Child Support- 608-637-5335

Circuit Court- 608-637-5364

Clerk of Courts- 608-637-5340

County Clerk- 608-637-5280

District Attorney- 608-637-5357

Emergency Management- 608-637-5266

Health Department- 608-637-5251

Highway Department- 608-637-5452

Human Services- 608-637-5210

Information Technology- 608-637-5375

Land and Water Conservation- 608-637-5480

Personnel- 608-637-5303

Register of Deeds- 608-637-5371

Resource and Community Development- 608-637-5379

Sheriff- 608-637-2123

Solid Waste and Recycling- 608-634-2900

Treasurer- 608-637-5367

UW Extension- 608-637-5276

Vernon Manor- 608-637-5400

Veterans Service- 608-637-5323

Zoning and Sanitation- 608-637-5270

If you would like more information please contact the Vernon County Emergency Management office at 608-637-5266 or the Health Department at 608-637-5251.

