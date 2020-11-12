Vernon County office buildings close to public due to COVID-19

Vernon County has seen a surge in positive COVID-19 cases and without any significant change in behaviors, future projected metrics are becoming a growing concern. In an effort to slow the spread of COVID-19, Vernon County officials have made the decision that all Vernon County buildings will be closed to the public effective Thursday, Nov. 12, at 4:30 p.m.
Countywide, wherever possible, a number of county employees will have the technical capability to work outside of an office setting and will be reducing face-to-face human contact whenever possible. This will help provide social distancing at work consistent with county public health department recommendations.
"Using prevention, we can slow the spread of the disease and protect the most vulnerable," the Office of Emergency Management said in a statement.
Vernon County officials are encouraging people to conduct business with county departments via phone and email when possible. If you need to meet with a county department you are asked to call ahead and make an appointment with that department. A face covering is required when conducting business within a county building. A list of department phone numbers can be found below, and also on the county's website www.vernoncounty.org
- Aging and Disability- 608-637-5201
- Child Support- 608-637-5335
- Circuit Court- 608-637-5364
- Clerk of Courts- 608-637-5340
- County Clerk- 608-637-5280
- District Attorney- 608-637-5357
- Emergency Management- 608-637-5266
- Health Department- 608-637-5251
- Highway Department- 608-637-5452
- Human Services- 608-637-5210
- Information Technology- 608-637-5375
- Land and Water Conservation- 608-637-5480
- Personnel- 608-637-5303
- Register of Deeds- 608-637-5371
- Resource and Community Development- 608-637-5379
- Sheriff- 608-637-2123
- Solid Waste and Recycling- 608-634-2900
- Treasurer- 608-637-5367
- UW Extension- 608-637-5276
- Vernon Manor- 608-637-5400
- Veterans Service- 608-637-5323
- Zoning and Sanitation- 608-637-5270
If you would like more information, contact the Vernon County Emergency Management office at 608-637-5266 or the Health Department at 608-637-5251.
Concerned about COVID-19?
