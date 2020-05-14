Vernon County office buildings remain closed to the public

In an effort to mitigate the spread of COVID-19, all Vernon County buildings will remain closed to the public. A number of Vernon County employees have been working remotely, consistent with continuity of operations plans that have been developed. Countywide, wherever possible a number of county employees have the technical capability to work outside of an office setting, and have been working to reduce face-to-face human contact.
There are also county staff present and continuing their work in the county buildings. Vernon County officials are encouraging people to conduct business with county departments via phone and email when possible. Officials would also like to note to the public that the county staff is still readily available to serve you safely even if the building doors remain locked. If you need to meet with a county department you are asked to call ahead and make an appointment with that department. Officials will be actively monitoring the spread over the coming weeks, and will re-evaluate opening the buildings if it deemed safe to do so.
A list of department phone numbers can be found below, and also on the county website, www.vernoncounty.org
- Aging and Disability- 608-637-5201
- Child Support- 608-637-5335
- Circuit Court- 608-637-5364
- Clerk of Courts- 608-637-5340
- County Clerk- 608-637-5280
- District Attorney- 608-637-5357
- Emergency Management- 608-637-5266
- Health Department- 608-637-5251
- Highway Department- 608-637-5452
- Human Services- 608-637-5210
- Information Technology- 608-637-5375
- Land and Water Conservation- 608-637-5480
- Personnel- 608-637-5303
- Register of Deeds- 608-637-5371
- Resource and Community Development- 608-637-5379
- Sheriff- 608-637-2123
- Solid Waste and Recycling- 608-634-2900
- Treasurer- 608-637-5367
- UW Extension- 608-637-5276
- Vernon Manor- 608-637-5400
- Veterans Service- 608-637-5323
- Zoning and Sanitation- 608-637-5270
For more information, contact the Vernon County Emergency Management office at 608-637-5266 or the Health Department at 608-637-5251.
Concerned about COVID-19?
