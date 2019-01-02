Oaths of office for Vernon County’s elected officials were administered by Circuit Judge Darcy J. Rood at the Vernon County Courthouse, Wednesday.
Dennis Brault, Vernon County Board chairman, gave welcoming remarks on the importance of voting and serving the public.
“In a sense the ballot is our most powerful tool,” Brault said.
Oaths of office were held for Sheriff John Spears, Clerk of Circuit Court Sheila Olson, Coroner Betty Nigh and Highway Commissioner Phil Hewitt.
“I have worked with all four of these people,” Rood said. “I’m really delighted to be able to be here.”
Guest speaker Brian Rude, Dairyland Power vice president and a former state senator, spoke on the importance of working together and the effectiveness of Vernon County governance.
“What’s wrong with politics today is not a problem in Vernon County government, and for that I am grateful,” Rude said. “I’m confident in the people who take the oath office today, are as motivated for the right reasons as the people back in 1851 who set this county up.”
“At this level of government we work for what’s best for the people,” Brault said. “I’m echoing Brian’s remarks, this is what makes it great around here.”
