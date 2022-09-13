Vernon County Outstanding Dairy Youth Award applications due Oct. 9

The Vernon County Dairy Youth Fund Committee is pleased to announce applications are now available for the 2022 Junior and Senior Outstanding Dairy Youth Award.

2022 Vernon County Outstanding Dairy Youth Award application

This award is presented with funds made possible by the Cheese of Champs Sale and the previous Dairy Champion Ribbon Sale held at the Vernon County Fair and with the support of the Vernon County Dairy Youth Fund Committee. This committee was formed to provide financial support to enhance the dairy youth development and activities of all dairy youth involved in Vernon County 4-H, FFA and dairy breed organizations.

Vernon County Outstanding Junior Dairy Youth Up to a $200 award will be presented to the Outstanding Junior Dairy youth between ages 9-14 as of Jan. 1, 2022, who receives the most total points combined between the three categories listed above.

Vernon County Outstanding Senior Dairy Youth Up to a $300 award will be presented to the Outstanding Senior Dairy youth between ages 15-21 as of Jan. 1, 2022, who receives the most total points combined between the three categories listed above.

To apply for this award, briefly describe each of your dairy activities on the form provided. You are welcome to attach up to 3 additional pages to this cover page to illustrate your dairy youth activities, awards and leadership, and youth development.

You will receive points for attendance, participation, and success in dairy activities and events that enhance your dairy project development and leadership, and for your answer to the essay question in section 3.

The deadline to apply is Sunday, Oct. 9. An anonymous committee will select the award winners, and the awards will be presented at the Vernon County Dairy Gala on Oct. 20 at the Pedretti Party Barn.

Please send the completed award form via mail or email to: julielarson2424@gmail.com or Julie Larson, S3384 Three Chimney Rd., Viroqua, WI 54665. To have an award application emailed to you, please contact Julie or visit the Vernon County Dairy Youth Facebook Page.