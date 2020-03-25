Vernon County park facilities close; trails remain open

In accordance with public safety guidance from Gov. Tony Evers and the Wisconsin Department of Health, Vernon County Park Facilities, including campgrounds and playgrounds, are closed until April 30. The end date could extend depending on future recommendations from the governor’s "safer at home" order, signed Tuesday and taking effect Wednesday morning at 8 a.m.
Trails will remain open, provided individuals comply with social distancing requirements and keep 6 feet apart. Walking, biking, hiking and running are encouraged. Groups of 10 or more are not permitted. Team or contact sports such as ultimate Frisbee, soccer or football are prohibited, as these activities do not comply with social distancing requirements.
“It’s important that we follow the governor’s guidelines to slow the spread of the virus and preserve the health of our community,” said Martin Kennedy, Vernon County Parks Administrator.
To request a camping reservation refund, call 608-637- 5480 or email Marty.kennedy@vernoncounty.org or smcdowell@vernoncounty.org.
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.