Vernon County partisan primary results

The fall partisan primary was held Tuesday, Aug. 9.

Vernon County GOP voters favored Tim Michels in the primary for governor. Michels got 2,130 votes, while Rebecca Kleefisch got 1,414.

GOP voters in Vernon County favored Cindy Werner in the primary for lieutenant governor with 1,031 votes, while Patrick Testin received 946. Vernon County Democratic voters favored Sara Rodriguez in the primary race for lieutenant governor with 1,942 votes, while Peng Her received 495.

Vernon County Republican voters favored Eric Toney in the primary for attorney general. Toney got 1,456 votes and Karen Mueller 1,148.

Democratic voters in the county favored Doug La Follette in the primary for secretary of state. La Follette got 1,674 votes and Alexia Sabor 834. On the Republican side, GOP voters favored Jay Schroeder in the primary for secretary of state. Schroeder got 1,536 votes and Amy Lynn Loundenbeck received 1,534.

In the state treasurer primary, Democratic voters favored Aaron Richardson with 946 votes; Gillian M. Battino received 740. On the Republican side, voters favored John S. Leiber with 2,176 votes; Orlando Owens received 1,272.

GOP voters favored Ron Johnson in the primary for United States Senator. Johnson got 3,252 votes and David Schroeder 866.

Democratic voters favored Brad Pfaff in the primary for the 3rd Congressional District. Pfaff got 1,610 votes and Rebecca Cooke got 531.

In the race for the 96th Assembly District, Democratic voters favored Jayne M. Swiggum with 1,547 votes; Mark Mark Fritsche got 809. GOP voters favored incumbent Loren Oldenburg with 3,024 votes; Holly Ottesen Liska got 764.

In the Republican primary for Vernon County Sheriff, Roy Torgerson received 3,364 votes to Scott D. Bjerkos’ 965. Torgerson will face independent candidates Janice Turben, Phillip Welch and Joe Keenan in the fall election, which is Nov. 8.

The Vernon County Board of Election Canvass was scheduled to meet at Friday, Aug. 12, to conduct the official canvass of the partisan primary.