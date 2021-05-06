Vernon County Police Memorial Service is May 11

The annual Vernon County Police Memorial Service will be held in front of the sheriff’s office, 1320 Bad Axe Court, Viroqua, Tuesday, May 11, at 10 a.m.

Guest speaker this year will be CEO Administrator David Hartberg from Vernon Memorial Healthcare. In the event of rain, the service will be moved inside the sheriff’s office.

This is an opportunity for law enforcement to remind the public of the sacrifices made daily by officers in protecting the lives and property of our citizens. Each year about 60,632, law enforcement officers are injured in the line of duty, and in 2020, 362 officers were killed in the line of duty. So far in 2021, 119 officers have been killed in the line of duty. COVID-19 took the lives of 297 officers for 2020 and 2021, one being from Wisconsin.

Sheriff John B. Spears would like to remind everyone that throughout the nation, National Police Week will be observed May 9 through May 15, with National Peace Officers Day observed Saturday, May 15 in Washington, D.C. The Wisconsin Law Enforcement Memorial Ceremony will be held at the Capitol in Madison on May 7.

