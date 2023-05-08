The annual Vernon County Police Memorial Service will be held in front of the sheriff’s office, 1320 Bad Axe Court, Viroqua, Tuesday, May 16, at 2 p.m.

According to a press release from the Vernon Sheriff's Office, this is an opportunity for law enforcement to remind the public of the sacrifices made daily by officers in protecting the lives and property of our citizens. Each year about 55,054 law enforcement officers are injured in the line of duty, and in 2022, 245 officers were killed in the line of duty. So far in 2023, 36 officers have been killed in the line of duty -- four being from Wisconsin.

Sheriff Roy Torgerson would like to remind everyone that throughout the nation National Police Week will be observed May 14-20, with National Peace Officers Day observed on Monday, May 15, in Washington D.C. The Wisconsin Law Enforcement Memorial Ceremony will be held at the Capitol in Madison on May 19.

Everyone is welcome to attend the local memorial service. In the event of rain, the service will be moved inside the sheriff’s office.