Vernon County Police Memorial Service is May 17

The public is invited to attend the annual Vernon County Police Memorial Service, which will be held Tuesday, May 17, at 10 a.m., outdoors, in front of the sheriffs office, 1320 Bad Axe Court, Viroqua.

Everyone is welcome to attend. The guest speaker this year will be Phil Stittleburg of La Farge. In the event of rain, the service will be moved inside the sheriff's office.

This is an opportunity for law enforcement to remind the public of the sacrifices made daily by officers in protecting the lives and property of our citizens. Each year approximately 60,632, law enforcement officers are injured in the line of duty, and in 2021, 616 officers were killed in the line of duty. So far in 2022, 102 officers have been killed in the line of duty. COVID-19 took the lives of 438 officers in 2021, four being from Wisconsin.

Sheriff John B. Spears would like to remind everyone that throughout the nation National Police Week will be observed May 15 through May 21, with National Peace Officers Day observed Sunday, May 15, in Washington, D.C. The Wisconsin Law Enforcement Memorial Ceremony will be held at the Capitol in Madison on May 20.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0