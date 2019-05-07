The annual Vernon County Police Memorial Service will be held in front of the Sheriff’s Office, 1320 Bad Axe Court, Viroqua, Tuesday, May 14, at 10 a.m.
This is an opportunity for law enforcement to remind the public of the sacrifices made daily by officers in protecting the lives and property of citizens. Each year approximately 60,211, law enforcement officers are injured in the line of duty, and in 2018, 163 officers were killed in the line of duty. So far in 2019, 38 officers have been killed in the line of duty, with three being from Wisconsin.
Sheriff John B. Spears said he would like to remind everyone that throughout the nation National Police Week will be observed May 12-18. National Peace Officers Day is observed on Wednesday, May 15, in Washington, D.C. The Wisconsin Law Enforcement Memorial Ceremony will be held at the Capitol in Madison on May 10.
Everyone is welcome to attend the local memorial service. Guest speaker this year will be City of Viroqua Mayor Karen Mischel. In the event of rain, the service will be moved inside the Sheriff’s Office.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.