Vernon County positive COVID-19 cases reach 77
Vernon County positive COVID-19 cases reach 77

As of 3 p.m. Monday, Aug. 17, there have been 5,687 total COVID-19 tests, 5,573 negative results, and 77 positive results in the county, according to the Vernon County Office of Emergency Management.

The newest positive cases from over the weekend include three females in their 50s, two females in their 30s, a male in his 30s and a male in his 60s. All are recovering at home, zero are hospitalized, and 11 are isolating at home.

To best protect yourself and others stay home if you are sick, wear a fabric face covering when in public, practice social distancing by keeping at least 6 feet between yourself and others, and practice good hygiene.

Vernon County Sheriff's Report
Vernon County Sheriff's Report

Message from Sheriff John Spears: There have been questions in regards to the new Executive Order #82 issued by Gov. Evers. I hope this clarif…

Video: Spring flooding outlook for La Crosse, Winona area

