Vernon County property taxes are due July 31

Vernon County Treasurer Rachel Hanson would like to remind taxpayers that the second installment of property taxes are due by July 31. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the treasurer’s office is currently closed to the public; an appointment is required for in-person payments until further notice.
Hanson said the county strongly encourages the following payment options:
- Mail: Payments can be mailed to Vernon County Treasurer, P.O. Box 49 Viroqua, WI 54665;
- Drop box: There is also a drop-off box that is located at the south end of the Courthouse Annex parking lot;
- Online: www.vernoncounty.org with credit card, e-check or debit card. There are fees for using this service.
Receipts are available online or send a self-addressed stamped envelope along with the payment.
For questions, call 608-637-5365
