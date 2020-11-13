Vernon County reaches 780 positive COVID-19 cases

As of 3 p.m. Friday, Nov. 13 there have been 780 positive COVID-19 results in the county, according to the Vernon County Office of Emergency Management.
According to an email from the Health Department, the department believes this might be a falsely low number due to WEDSS (the computer program that reports positive cases) being down for most of the day. "We have started to see more positives being reported after 3 p.m., when we end our numbers for the day."
The newest positive cases include:
- Two males in their 50s who are recovering at home;
- A male in his 60s who is recovering at home;
- A male in his 70s who is recovering at home;
- A female in her 40s who is recovering at home;
- A female in her 50s who is recovering at home;
- Two females in their 60s who are recovering at home.
Of the total positive cases, 543 are recovered, 11 are hospitalized, 221 are isolating at home and there have been five deaths.
To best protect yourself and others stay home if you are sick, wear a fabric face covering when in public, practice social distancing by keeping at least 6 feet between yourself and others, and practice good hygiene.
